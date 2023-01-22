English
    Buy Coforge; target of Rs 4870: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Coforge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4870 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    January 22, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Coforge


    Coforge offers system integration, apps & BPO services to BFSI, travel & healthcare verticals. Revenues grew at 18.1% CAGR in the past five years • Healthy OCF, EBITDA (~75%) and robust return ratios (RoCE > 20%).


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Coforge at Rs 4870 i.e. 25x P/E on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 22, 2023 07:43 pm