Buy Coforge; target of Rs 4725: ICICI Direct

Apr 28, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Coforge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4725 in its research report dated April 27, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Coforge

Coforge offers system integration, apps & BPO services to BFSI, travel & healthcare verticals. • Revenues grew at 21.8% CAGR in the past five years • Healthy OCF, EBITDA (~75%) and robust return ratios (RoCE > 20%). Coforge reported strong revenue growth in Q4FY23. Revenue grew 4.7% QoQ in CC terms and 5% QoQ in dollar terms • Adjusted EBITDA margin grew ~110 bps to 19.6% • Won fresh order of US$301 mn and added 10 new logos in Q4.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Coforge at Rs 4725 i.e. 25x P/E on FY25E EPS.