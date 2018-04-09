Buy Cochin Shipyard; target of Rs 625: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Cochin Shipyard

Current order book is Rs2,337cr (Q3FY18) and has visibility to garner ~Rs18,000cr of orders over the next 2yrs. Additional, order visibility are L1 status on ASW-SWC of Rs5,400cr and Phase - III of IAC (Rs10,300cr). Market leader in ship repair and poised to grow further led by JVs and MoUs.

Outlook

At current price of Rs516, Cochin Shipyard is trading at a P/E of 16x and 14x for FY19E and FY20E EPS respectively. Owing to its strong order book visibility, capacity expansion and track record as the market leader in ship building we initiate coverage on CSL with a target price of Rs625 (17x FY20 EPS) and reccomend a BUY rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.