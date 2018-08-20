Buy Cochin Shipyard; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) reported mixed Q1FY19 numbers. Shipbuilding (SB) and ship repair (SR) segment contributed 69% and 31% to the topline, respectively. Shipbuilding segment reported EBIT margins of 17.1% (normal margins 8-15%) whereas the ship repair segment reported margins of 21.4% (normal margins 25-35%) Revenue increased a strong 18.4% YoY to Rs 658.7 crore. Shipbuilding and ship repair revenues grew 14.1% and 29.3% YoY, respectively. We expected revenue of Rs 643.6 crore for quarter (15% YoY growth) CSL reported EBITDA margins of 17.5% vs. 20.5% YoY. Lower margins were on account of higher contribution from the ‘cost-plus’ segment shipbuilding segment. Gross margins declined 490 bps YoY. Accordingly, absolute EBITDA grew only 1.2% YoY to Rs 115.4 crore Other income grew 48.4% YoY to Rs 57.6 crore. Accordingly, PAT grew 16.8% YoY to Rs 106.5 crore.

Outlook

CSL has a healthy order book of Rs 2762 crore plus L1 status for ASW vessels (Rs 5392 crore). It is also likely to receive order for phase III of IAC, which is likely to be ~Rs 10,270 crore (Rs 3000 crore as fixed price contract and Rs 7270 crore as cost-plus contract). This takes the total order backlog to Rs 18,424 crore (adding ship repair orders of ~Rs 800 crore). In FY19E-20E, we expect CSL to book significant revenues on the SB side, due to execution of current order book plus lumpy execution from the ‘cost-plus’ portion of IAC phase III. Thus, SB and SR revenues are likely to grow at 25% and 2.1% CAGR, respectively, in FY18-20E. We expect overall margins to get diluted in FY19E-20E due to higher contribution from SB side. Thus, we estimate revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 19.4%, 13.8% and 11.8%, respectively, in FY18-20E. Thus, we now value CSL at 16x FY20E earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 580/share. We maintain BUY rating on the company.

