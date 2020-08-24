172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-cochin-shipyard-target-of-rs-445-geojit-5749791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cochin Shipyard; target of Rs 445: Geojit

Geojit recommended is bullish on Cochin Shipyard has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated August 20, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Cochin Shipyard


Q1FY21 revenue & Profitability declined by 55% & 65% on account of Covid-19 related disruptions. Order backlog is at ~Rs14,393cr, including recently booked order of 2 Autonomous Electric Ferries, providing strong visibility for next 3 years. Management's focus is on doubling of ship repair business for this CSL is ramping-up its ship repair facilities and construction of a new dry dock. We remain constructive on CSL over long term, given capacity expansion, improvement in order visibility and GoI focus on indigenous procurement.


Outlook


We value CSL at a P/E multiple of 10x on FY22E and maintain our Buy rating with a target price of Rs445.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Buy #Cochin Shipyard #Geojit #Recommendations

