Buy Cochin Shipyard; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Cochin Shipyard has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Cochin Shipyard
Cochin Shipyard (CSL) reported steady Q1FY20 numbers. Shipbuilding (SB) revenues grew 32.5% YoY while shiprepair (SR) segment contracted 34.7% YoY during the quarter. Overall, revenue increased 11.6% YoY to Rs 735.4 crore. On a segmental profitability front, SB reported EBIT margins of 16.9% whereas SR clocked margins of 30.9%. SB, SR segments contributed 81.9%, 18.1% to the topline, respectively. EBITDA margins came in at 19.3% vs. 17.5% YoY. Gross margins came in at 39.2% vs. 38.3% YoY (raw material costs rose 10.5% YoY). Employee expenses increased 6.7% YoY. Absolute EBITDA grew 23% YoY to Rs 141.7 crore. Other income rose 18% YoY to Rs 67.9 crore aided by a one off of Rs 13 crore from INS Vikramaditya repair. Depreciation expenses rose 43.9% YoY while finance costs came in at Rs 11.1 crore, up 2.45x on account of adoption of AS 116 lease. Accordingly, PAT grew 13.1% YoY to Rs 120.3 crore.
Outlook
We expect overall margins to get diluted in FY20E-21E due to higher contribution from the SB side. Thus, we estimate revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 16.5%, 12.1% and 5.1%, respectively, in FY19-21E. On the whole, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock and value CSL at 11x FY21E earnings for a target price of Rs 440/share.
