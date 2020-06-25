App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cochin Shipyard; target of Rs 350 LKP Research

LKP Research is bullish on Cochin Shipyard has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LKP Research's research report on Cochin Shipyard


Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) reported a healthy set of numbers in Q4 with topline growing by 3.6% yoy, though on a qoq basis they fell by 9%. The material costs saw a contraction in Q4 as they stood at 48.3%. Subcontracting costs dropped by 18.4% yoy in the quarter. EBITDA margins saw a solid surge at 20% v/s 14% yoy as the company reported strong ship repair margins at 27% on a strong execution and delivery in this business. Other income fell to Rs450 mn over Rs643 mn yoy. PBT grew by 14.8% yoy to Rs1.8 bn, while reporting strong margins at 22.6%. PAT came at Rs1.4 bn , which has grown by 42.5% yoy, while margins came at 17%. The company delivered a 1000 MT Cargo vessel for A&N administration. The company also delivered 8 RoRo vessels (2 are remaining) and one fishing vessel to TN fishermen. Impact of COVID was very well felt in the quarter for last seven days and in Q1, as a result of which the delivery of IAC will be further delayed to FY 22 from the planned date of Feb 2021. The company has announced Rs15/share of final dividend, taking FY20 dividend yield to 6.2% at ~30% payout.



Outlook


However, with highest margins in the industry, competitive moat in the ship repair business, robust employee efficiency ratios, comfortable financial leverage we still like the company and maintain a BUY rating though with a slightly reduced target price of Rs350.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #Buy #Cochin Shipyard #LKP Research #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele backs bailout plan

Lufthansa shares soar after major shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele backs bailout plan

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Eiffel Tower reopens after a three-month coronavirus break

Life of a 'contract' pilot: 'Pay is so low that I need to use credit cards for EMIs, rent'

Life of a 'contract' pilot: 'Pay is so low that I need to use credit cards for EMIs, rent'

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.