you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 09, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 350: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated April 02, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Coal India


Coal India (CIL) reported 9.4 % production growth and 5.5 % offtake growth YoY in Mar ’18. Production jumped significantly in Mar’ 18 vs.the scanty 1 - 2% growth seen in the previous months of the year. This may have been led by a) offloading of built up stocks completed by Jan - Feb18 and b) low power plant coal stock ( still at 10 days) building up on coal demand.  Offtake growth remains strong at 5.5%, due to higher coal demand and falling hydro power PLFs (seasonal).

Outlook
Given the low base of FY17, we estimate PAT CAGR of 36 % in FY18 - FY20 based on 6 - 7 % offtake growth in FY19 - 20. The volume pick - up - coupled with a price hike to offset the wage hike impact - augurs well for earnings growth. At the CMP, we find the risk - reward to be favourable and we maintain a BUY rating from a long - term perspective with  a DCF - based TP of INR 350 (implied FY20 P/E of 15x) – details in  Feb ’ 18.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Coal India #JM Financial #Recommendations

