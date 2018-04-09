Buy Coal India; target of Rs 350: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Coal India

Coal India (CIL) reported 9.4 % production growth and 5.5 % offtake growth YoY in Mar ’18. Production jumped significantly in Mar’ 18 vs.the scanty 1 - 2% growth seen in the previous months of the year. This may have been led by a) offloading of built up stocks completed by Jan - Feb18 and b) low power plant coal stock ( still at 10 days) building up on coal demand. Offtake growth remains strong at 5.5%, due to higher coal demand and falling hydro power PLFs (seasonal).

Outlook

Given the low base of FY17, we estimate PAT CAGR of 36 % in FY18 - FY20 based on 6 - 7 % offtake growth in FY19 - 20. The volume pick - up - coupled with a price hike to offset the wage hike impact - augurs well for earnings growth. At the CMP, we find the risk - reward to be favourable and we maintain a BUY rating from a long - term perspective with a DCF - based TP of INR 350 (implied FY20 P/E of 15x) – details in Feb ’ 18.

