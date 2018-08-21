App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 340: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated August 13, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coal India


Coal India (COAL) reported Q1FY19 earnings in line with our estimate. Blended realisations fall marginally short of our estimate due to higher share of FSA volumes. However, headline FSA/E-auction realisation beat our estimates by 3%/4%. Our estimates already factors in ~30% YoY fall in E-auction volumes at 75mn tonnes (t) with realisations at Rs2,300/t lower than Q1 level of Rs2,400/t. We keep our FSA realisations unchanged, as high priority to supply coal to Power sector would keep the increase in check. Thus, better than expected E-auction and stable FSA realisations would offset the impact of higher employee cost on our earnings estimates.


Outlook


Driven by strong volume outlook and steady realisations, we expect EBITDA to grow at CAGR of 21% in FY18-FY20e. We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs340, EV/EBITDA of 6xFY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

