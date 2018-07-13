App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 325: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated July 11, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Coal India


We upgrade CIL to ‘BUY’ led by: i) waning operating performance concerns: Q1FY19 sales volume growth at 11.2% surpassed our 8.0% estimate & e-auction premium remains robust; and ii) favourable risk-reward: The stock is trading at 9.6x FY20E EPS compared to 12.0x FY20E EPS in January 2018. In our view, CIL is immune to the macro concerns on the metals & mining sector compared to peers as it is a domestic story with little correlation of its valuation with international coal prices.


Outlook


Our TP of INR325 implies exit multiple of 11.7x. Dividend yield of 6-7% over FY18-20E will be an additional sweetener.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #Edelweiss #Recommendations

