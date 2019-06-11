App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 307: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 307 in its research report dated May 31, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India


Revenue grew 6% YoY to ~INR285b (our estimate: INR283b) in 4QFY19, led by an increase of (a) ~4% YoY in FSA realization (INR1,460/t v/s our estimate of INR1,388), (b) 30% in e-auction realization (INR2,754/t v/s our estimate of INR2,619) and (c) ~2% in volumes (163.1mt; volume mix was weak). FSA realization was supported by better grade management and mine mix. Cash cost (ex-OBR) increased 5% YoY to INR1,110/t due to a higher wage bill (includes INR6.5b for prior- period pension provision and INR3-4b for bonus provisions). Excluding the wage bill, cash cost was down ~4% YoY.


Outlook


The stock trades attractively at ~4x FY20E EV/adj. EBITDA (v/s historical average of 7x), P/E of ~8x (v/s average of ~14x) and offers a dividend yield of ~7-8%. We value the stock on 5x FY20E EV/EBITDA at INR307. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

