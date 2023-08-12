Buy Coal India; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India

COAL’s 1QFY24 revenue was up 2% YoY at INR360b and was 6% above our estimate of INR338b, driven by higher volumes and FSA realization. Blended ASP was down 3% YoY at INR1,769/t and FSA ASP was up 7% YoY at 1,526/t. While e-auction ASP declined 14% YoY to INR3,742/t, the e-auction premium stood at 144% (est. 90%). Though the e-auction premium cooled off to 144% from an all-time high of 329% in 2QFY23 and 192% in 4QFY23, it is still above its historical average. Adjusted EBITDA (net of OBR) fell 12% YoY to INR112b, 55% above our estimate of INR72b, owing to lower employee costs, lower CSR and low input costs. Excluding OBR, EBITDA stood at INR105b (52% beat). APAT declined 10% YoY to INR80b (59% beat on our est. of INR50b), driven by lower OBR and depreciation expenses, partly offset by low other income. The NCWA-XI agreement for salaries and wages for non-executive employees was implemented in 1QFY24 and paid at revised rates. Prior to the implementation of the agreement, COAL had already made provisions of INR81.5b as of FY23.

Outlook

COAL remains our top pick in the mining sector. The stock is trading at an inexpensive valuation of 3.1x on FY25E EV/EBTIDA. We retain our BUY rating with a TP of INR300, valuing the stock at 4.5x FY25E EV/EBTIDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Coal India - 09 -08 - 2023 - moti