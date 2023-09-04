Buy Coal India; target of Rs 285: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Coal India

Coal India’s (CIL) Aug’23 operating numbers were robust. Key points: 1) production/sales volume continued at the highest-ever level for the fifth successive month in FY24; 2) SECL’s volume revival has offset the flat volumes from MCL; 3) the traditional volume trough in Q2 is far lower in FY24 owing to increased rake availability; 4) higher volume to nonregulated sector (NRS), up 61% YoY in Aug’23, is likely to maintain FSA prices; and 5) pithead inventory at 45.3mnte remains at a comfortable level owing to production ramp-up.



Outlook

Going ahead, we believe CIL is likely to gain from operating leverage benefits accruing from higher sales volume for both NRS and e-auction customers, despite much lower e-auction premium than in FY23. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of INR 285 (7.2x FY25E EPS (core)).

