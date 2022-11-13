Buy Coal India; target of Rs 280: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Coal India

Consolidated Q2FY23 operating profit of Rs. 7,280 crore (up 85% y-o-y) lagged our estimate as margins were impacted by higher employee costs (up 13%/8% y-o-y/q-o-q) and lower blended realisation. PAT of Rs. 6,044 crore (up 106% y-o-y) was 5% above estimates led by substantially higher other income and lower tax rate E-auction realisations rose 40% q-o-q to Rs. 6,064/ tonne, with e-auction premium of 329% versus 200% in Q1FY23 while increase of 2.3% y-o-y in FSA realisations to Rs. 1414/tonne was marginally lower than estimates. Coal offtake was up by 4.8% y-o-y to 155 mt. FSA volumes surged by 22% y-o-y to 142mt but e-auction volume plunged by 62% y-o-y to only 10.4 mt. We have cut our FY23-24 earnings estimate to factor in lower e-auction realisations and higher costs. Despite earnings cut, the outlook remains promising given a healthy volume growth (up 6% y-o-y rise in FY23YTD) and high e-auction premium is also holding firm. We thus expect a strong 20% PAT CAGR over FY22-25E. Potential stake sale in Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and subsequent listing would unlock value.

Outlook

The stock trades at an attractive valuation of 5.6x/5.1X its FY24E/FY25E EPS (close to trough valuation) and offers a high dividend yield of 12-13%. Hence, we maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 280.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Coal India - 08-11-2022 - khan