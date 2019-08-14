App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 278: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 278 in its research report dated August 13, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India


1QFY20 revenue grew 4% YoY to ~INR249b (v/s est. INR237b) led by FSA realization increase of ~6% to INR1,370/t (v/s est. INR1,310/t), which was partly offset by lower e-auction realizations at INR2,155 (-10% YoY/-22% QoQ). Volumes were flat YoY at ~153mt (in-line). The increase in FSA realization was due to hike in coking coal prices at BCCL & CCL along with higher sales to the non-Power sector (~4mt higher YoY). Cash cost (ex-OBR) declined 1% YoY to INR1,135/t, despite higher wage bill. The company's wage bill was impacted (~INR2.7b) on an actuarial valuation given the fall in interest rates. Excluding wage bill, cash cost declined ~5% YoY. Adj. EBITDA (ex-OBR) increased 15% YoY to ~INR75b driven by higher FSA realization and lower cash costs. Adjusted PAT was up 22% YoY to INR46.3b (v/s est. INR39.3b), despite strong base (1QFY19 PAT grew 60% YoY). The beat to our estimate was driven by higher FSA realizations and higher other income.


Outlook


The stock trades attractively at ~3x FY20E EV/adj. EBITDA (v/s historical average of 7x), P/E of 7-8x (v/s average of ~14x) and offers dividend yield of ~9-10%. We value the stock on 4.5x (v/s 5x earlier) FY20E EV/EBITDA at INR278/share. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 14, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

