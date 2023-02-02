 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Coal India; target of Rs 275: Motilal Oswal

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India

COAL reported yet another quarter with in line revenue. Net sales grew 24% YoY and 18% QoQ to INR352b in 3QFY23. The YoY sales growth was driven by a 23% growth in blended ASP. ASP grew YoY across all the categories and total dispatch volumes registered a growth of 1.2% YoY. Dispatches were up 14% QoQ and 1.2% YoY, while blended ASP was up 4% QoQ and 23% YoY at INR1,845/t. E-auction ASP was up 160% YoY to INR5,047/t (down 17% QoQ; e-auction premium had touched its life-time high in 2QFY23). E-auction premium cooled off to 241% from an all-time high of 329% in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA (net of OBR) grew 52% YoY and 40% QoQ after a strong 178% YoY growth in 1QFY23 and 100% YoY growth in 2QFY23 – the highest ever third quarter EBITDA for COAL. APAT grew 69% YoY and 28% QoQ to INR77b in 3QFY23. The company increased its OBR removal by 19.2% to make future coal excavation easier. The OBR as on December had surpassed its satisfaction target and stood at 100.8%. We believe the strength in the e-auction premiums as well as strong dispatches would help the growth momentum.

Outlook

We maintain our e-auction premium estimate for FY23/24 at 231%/81% respectively. We retain our BUY rating for TP to INR 275, valuing the stock at 5x FY24EV/EBTIDA. COAL continues to be our top pick in the metals and mining sector. The stock at CMP of INR225 trades at an inexpensive valuation of 2.6x/4x on FY23/24 EV/EBTIDA.

