Buy Coal India: target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

Aug 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India

Coal India (CIL) is one of the largest coal producers in the world. In FY22, CIL produced 623 million tonnes (MT) while offtake for FY22 was at 662 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines • CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It has advanced technology in open cast mining.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value CIL at Rs 275, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

Coal India - 110822 - ic

first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:23 pm
