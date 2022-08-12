English
    Buy Coal India: target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India


    Coal India (CIL) is one of the largest coal producers in the world. In FY22, CIL produced 623 million tonnes (MT) while offtake for FY22 was at 662 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 open cast and 22 mixed mines • CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It has advanced technology in open cast mining.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value CIL at Rs 275, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 05:23 pm
