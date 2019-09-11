App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 264: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 264 in its research report dated September 06, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India


FY19 turned out to be a standout year for Coal India (COAL), with its adj. EBITDA increasing 48% YoY led by higher realizations. The company’s ability to hike FSA prices and increase evacuation charges is a reflection of its dominant position in the industry, in our view. Moreover, even after the price hike, FSA prices are 30-40% lower than the e-auction rates (i.e., market rates). This indicates that there is still significant pricing power left with the company. Despite the robust performance, COAL’s stock price is down ~30% since end-Mar’18 (v/s BSE Sensex: +11%), with valuations at ~50% discount to its long-term average. While continuing government divestment has exerted some pressure, we note that the decline in COAL’s valuation coincides with the fall in valuations of coal mining companies globally. Recent announcements of mining companies to cap/exit coal production have raised questions on the sustainability of coal. In this report, we highlight India’s divergence from other major coal-consuming economies (US, China) in terms of coal consumption. In our view, from India’s standpoint, coal is here to stay, despite increasing renewable generation (unless storage technology develops).


Outlook


At current price, COAL’s market cap = 12 years of its discounted FCF. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR264 (36% upside).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Sep 11, 2019 02:40 pm

