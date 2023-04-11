 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Coal India; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

Apr 11, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated April 10, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India

Coal India (CIL) is one of the largest coal producers in the world. In FY22, CIL produced 623 million tonnes (MT) while offtake was at 662 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 opaen cast and 22 mixed mines • CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It possesses advanced technology in open cast mining.

Outlook

Coal India reported healthy growth in volume for FY23 wherein it slightly bettered its production volume guidance of 700 MT. Going forward, we expect healthy traction in volumes to continue. Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value CIL at Rs 260, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.