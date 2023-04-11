English
    Buy Coal India; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated April 10, 2023.

    April 11, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
    Coal India (CIL) is one of the largest coal producers in the world. In FY22, CIL produced 623 million tonnes (MT) while offtake was at 662 MT. CIL has 345 mines (as on April 1, 2021) of which 151 are underground, 172 opaen cast and 22 mixed mines • CIL has extensive mining capabilities. It possesses advanced technology in open cast mining.

    Outlook

    Coal India reported healthy growth in volume for FY23 wherein it slightly bettered its production volume guidance of 700 MT. Going forward, we expect healthy traction in volumes to continue. Hence, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value CIL at Rs 260, 4.5x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

