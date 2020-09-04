172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-coal-india-target-of-rs-258-icici-securities-5798331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India: target of Rs 258: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 258 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Coal India


Coal India’s (CIL) Q1FY21 PAT declined 55.1% YoY to Rs20.8bn mainly due to lower revenues and operating deleverage on the back of higher contractual expenses due to higher OBR (preparing for higher production in the coming months), all of which is expected to normalise in the coming quarters. Other income was lower as cash balance declined with mounting receivables. Revenues fell 25.9% YoY to Rs184.9bn with decline in both offtake (by 21.5% YoY) and average realisation (by 6.7% YoY) as well as inventory liquidation. We remain positive on the stock since Jul-Aug’20 witnessed significant growth in production and offtake, and better e-auction premiums. Expenses, booked as normal, are expected to improve operating leverage from Q2FY21. Also, liquidation of dues helped by the PFC/REC scheme is expected to restore cash balance to pre-Covid levels.


Outlook


Although our volume estimate for FY21E remains at 580mnte, CIL is confident of exceeding it. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock and target price of Rs258.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

