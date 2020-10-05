172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-coal-india-target-of-rs-258-icici-securities-2-5924141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India: target of Rs 258: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 258 in its research report dated October 05, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Coal India


Coal India (CIL) posted higher than expected production/offtake in Sep’20 and consequently Q2FY21. For Sep’20, production/offtake was 40.5mnte Rs 46.5mnte, up 31.6% Rs 31.7% YoY, while the figures for Q2FY21 were 115.1mnte Rs 134.2mnte, up 10.6% Rs 9.6% YoY. Thus, production/offtake recovered substantially from -9.7% Rs -18% YoY in 4MFY21 to reach 236mnte Rs 255mnte, down only 2% Rs 7.6% YoY, with MCL and NCL outperforming among the subsidiaries.


Outlook


CIL’s efforts in terms of OBR, higher eauction volumes and import substitution makes us believe that if the positive trend continues until Nov’20, the company may exceed our volume estimate of 580mnte for FY21E (it is confident of achieving 660mnte). Maintain BUY with the target price unchanged at Rs258.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

