English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Buy Coal India: target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated March 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 10, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Coal India


    Coal India has multiple levers for improvement in profitability – 1) higher e-auction coal prices supported by a rally in global coal prices amid recent geopolitical tensions, 2) single e-auction window for coal auctions would remove coal price disparity and 3) potential FSA coal (85% of volume) price hikes of 10-11%. Coal India’s volume offtake has been robust, rising by 17% y-o-y in FY22YTD, and elevated international coal price would mean sustained high demand for domestic coal. We thus model a decent 7% coal volume offtake CAGR over FY21-24E. We increase our FY22/FY23/24 earnings estimate by 3%/20%/3% to factor higher e-auction premium assumption of 31%/55%/38% for FY22/FY23/FY24. For every Rs. 100/tonne rise in e-auction realisation our FY23E EPS increases by 3.5%.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Coal India with an increased PT of Rs. 225 (reflects an upwards revision in FY23E EPS). The stock trades at an attractive valuation of 4.6x its FY23E EPS (close to trough valuation) and offers a high dividend yield of 13-14%.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 17:30 Coal India was quoting at Rs 179.00, down Rs 7.85, or 4.20 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 185.90 and an intraday low of Rs 177.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,703,955 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,010,166 shares, an increase of 68.68 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.16 percent or Rs 2.20 at Rs 186.85.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 203.85 and 52-week low Rs 123.45 on 06 October, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 12.19 percent below its 52-week high and 45 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 110,312.84 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Coal India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 08:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.