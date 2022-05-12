English
    Buy Coal India; target of Rs 220: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India


    COAL has offered to re-open 20 previously closed/abandoned mines in partnership with the private sector. The methodology is the same as commercial mining. The mines will be auctioned on a revenue sharing basis. The highest bidder can mine using green mining technology and can sell the coal at market prices under a transparent mechanism. Related-party transactions are not allowed. The objective is to offer mines that are not commercially viable for COAL, but can be mined by the private sector. This will help reduce the coal deficit in India, which as per the Ministry of Coal is currently pegged ~25MT. If successful, COAL will offer an additional 100 mines.



    Outlook


    This initiative will not lead to a change in our estimates for COAL for FY23/24, but the narrative of incremental earnings in the future is positive. We maintain Buy rating with an unchanged TP of INR220 based on 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:33 pm
