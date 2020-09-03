Buy Coal India; target of Rs 208: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Coal India

Dispatches have increased for the fourth consecutive month in Aug’20 to 44mt (43mt in Jul, 42mt in Jun, 40mt in May and 39mt in Apr). We expect production and dispatch to pick up after the monsoon. EBITDA missed our estimates, dragged by high contractual and fuel costs. Contractual expenses came in at Rs35.2bn (+6% yoy/-22% qoq), significantly above our estimate of Rs18.3bn. Fuel cost at Rs6bn was also 16% higher than the estimate. Overburden removal (OBR) expenses stood at -Rs2.5bn, which is significantly lower than the estimate of Rs8 bn. The lower-than-expected OBR expenses help partly offset high contractual and fuel costs.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at 3x FY22E EBITDA. We expect restoration of a 20% markup on e-auction prices from Oct’20 dispatches (provided demand recovers), which should trigger the next round of uptick in the stock. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs208.

