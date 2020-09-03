172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-coal-india-target-of-rs-208-emkay-global-financial-2-5793501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 208: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 208 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Coal India


Dispatches have increased for the fourth consecutive month in Aug’20 to 44mt (43mt in Jul, 42mt in Jun, 40mt in May and 39mt in Apr). We expect production and dispatch to pick up after the monsoon. EBITDA missed our estimates, dragged by high contractual and fuel costs. Contractual expenses came in at Rs35.2bn (+6% yoy/-22% qoq), significantly above our estimate of Rs18.3bn. Fuel cost at Rs6bn was also 16% higher than the estimate. Overburden removal (OBR) expenses stood at -Rs2.5bn, which is significantly lower than the estimate of Rs8 bn. The lower-than-expected OBR expenses help partly offset high contractual and fuel costs.



Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 3x FY22E EBITDA. We expect restoration of a 20% markup on e-auction prices from Oct’20 dispatches (provided demand recovers), which should trigger the next round of uptick in the stock. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs208.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:10 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

