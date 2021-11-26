MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated November 25, 2021.

Broker Research
November 26, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India


COAL's 2QFY22 e-auction premiums have been disappointing. However, the management highlighted that the current premium is over 50% compared to the 15.3% reported in its 2QFY22 result. It has re-started e-auction to non-regulated sectors, which should result in improved profitability. The management expects the price hike to offset an increase in wages, given the current strong demand environment and high international coal prices. The stock trades at 3.4x/3x FY22E/FY23E EV/EBITDA, with an attractive dividend yield of 11%.



Outlook


We value the stock at 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA with a TP of INR200. We maintain our Buy rating, with a revised TP of INR200/share (from INR185 earlier). A surge in coal demand from the Power sector, which could squeeze supplies to non-regulated sectors through e-auctions, remains a key risk as it could hurt profitability.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Nov 26, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.