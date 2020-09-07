Buy Coal India; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coal India

Coal India's (COAL) 1QFY21 results highlight the impact of lower volumes/ e-auction realizations amid subdued thermal power demand. Adj. EBITDA (ex-OBR) was down 63% YoY. Muted power demand has impacted off-take and e-auction realizations. However, we expect Coal India to tide over the situation given its large cash position (Net cash: ~INR230b). Maintain Buy with target price of INR190/share based on 3.5x Sep'21 EV/EBITDA.

Outlook

The stock trades attractively at ~1.6x FY22E EV/adj. EBITDA (v/s historical average of 7x), P/E of 5x (v/s average of ~13x) and offers a dividend yield of ~10%. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR190/share.

