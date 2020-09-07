172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-coal-india-target-of-rs-190-motilal-oswal-5807681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 07:36 PM IST

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated September 05, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Coal India


Coal India's (COAL) 1QFY21 results highlight the impact of lower volumes/ e-auction realizations amid subdued thermal power demand. Adj. EBITDA (ex-OBR) was down 63% YoY. Muted power demand has impacted off-take and e-auction realizations. However, we expect Coal India to tide over the situation given its large cash position (Net cash: ~INR230b). Maintain Buy with target price of INR190/share based on 3.5x Sep'21 EV/EBITDA.



Outlook


The stock trades attractively at ~1.6x FY22E EV/adj. EBITDA (v/s historical average of 7x), P/E of 5x (v/s average of ~13x) and offers a dividend yield of ~10%. Maintain Buy with a target price of INR190/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

