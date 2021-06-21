MARKET NEWS

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated June 17, 2021.

June 21, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India


COAL’s result highlights a sequential recovery in e-auction realizations. This, combined with lower-than-expected costs, led to a beat on our numbers. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding OBR) at INR80b was 38% ahead of our estimate. For the first two months of FY22, COAL’s dispatches are up 38% YoY. With improving offtake and realizations, we see operating leverage coming into play in FY22. Notwithstanding any further negative shocks, we expect COAL’s profitability to recover in FY22 (+23% YoY). Capex run-rate is likely to increase in the near-term, but higher dispatches and some normalization in receivables should aid cash generation and help maintain dividend (dividend yield: 11%). We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR185/share, based on 4x FY22E EV/EBITDA.



Outlook


At 3.2x FY22E EV/EBITDA and 6x FY22E P/E, COAL remains attractively valued and implies a PV of just 10 years of future cash flows. We maintain our Buy rating on COAL with a TP of INR185/share, based on 4x FY22E EV/EBITDA.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jun 21, 2021 02:22 pm

