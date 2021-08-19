MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 185: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Coal India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

Broker Research
August 19, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coal India


COAL’s 1QFY22 result highlights the benefit of a recovery in Power demand, leading to improved offtake and profits. Adjusted EBITDA (excluding OBR) jumped 64% YoY to INR46b. We expect profitability to recover in FY22E (+24% YoY). Capex run-rate is likely to increase in the near term, but higher dispatches and some normalization in receivables should aid cash generation and maintain dividends (dividend yield: 12%).



Outlook


We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR185/share, based on 4x FY22E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Coal India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Aug 19, 2021 02:13 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

Future Wise | WFH to hybrid offices: Here is how organisational culture is changing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.