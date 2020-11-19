PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Coal India; target of Rs 180: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Coal India


E-auction premium at just 1.8% was below our estimates. However, a sharp jump in Eauction volumes helped mitigate the reduction in premium. In addition, the FSA price gain of 4% qoq and negative OBR helped boost EBITDA. We note that Coal India plans to invest Rs650bn over the next 4-5 years to reach its aspirational goal of 1bn tonne production capacity. Unless the E-auction premium rises substantially, operational cashflow will not be able to fund the steep capex. Receivables continued to rise as gencos delayed payments. Management highlighted incremental volumes are not leading to substantial rise in receivables. However, liquidation of old receivables is yet to be addressed. It wrote off Rs3.5bn disputed amount with NTPC. We reduce FSA premium by 20%/21% for FY22/23E.


Outlook


We also build in higher capex as management targets 1bn tonne production by FY24. This has led to a reduction in our TP to Rs180 from Rs208. Maintain Buy. Key risk is low E-auction premiums.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Buy #Coal India #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.