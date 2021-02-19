Buy Coal India; target of Rs 155: Geojit
Geojit is bullish on Coal India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated February 18, 2021.
Broker Research
February 19, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
Geojit's research report on Coal India
Coal India is one of the largest coal producers in the world with coal production 602mt in FY20 and a target of 1000mt by FY23-24. In Q3FY21, consolidated revenue grew by 11.4% QoQ, as volumes increase due to demand recovery. FSA revenue increased by 9.2% QoQ to Rs. 16,674cr (down 7.4% YoY). EBITDA increased by 29.9% QoQ while margin expanded by 340bps QoQ to 23.8% driven by higher revenue and other operating income. As a result, PAT also rose 4.7% YoY. Expected rise in power demand and improving volumes along with effective control over costs could drive the company’s performance in near-term.
Outlook
We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a rolled forward target price of Rs. 155 based on 4x FY23E EV/EBITDA.
