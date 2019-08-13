App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on City Union Bank


City union bank reported healthy operating profit of Rs 351 crore on back of higher other income (led by treasury gain of Rs 45 crore). Growth in NII came marginally lower at 11.3% YoY to Rs 417 crore, led by contraction in margins. Margins contracted by 13 bps YoY & 29 bps QoQ to 4.11%, on back of rise in cost of fund. Credit growth came lower compared to previous run rate at 14.2% at Rs 32229 crore with growth in MSME & wholesale trader book at 12% & 15% YoY respectively. Deposit growth came healthy at 16% YoY at Rs 39077 crore on back of ~20% YoY & 17% YoY growth in savings & term deposit. However, accretion in current account remained muted. Accordingly, CASA ratio stood at 23.4%, down 48 bps YoY & 178 bps QoQ.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating with unchanged target price of Rs 240 implying a multiple of 2.7x FY21E BV.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 13, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Buy #City Union Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

