Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 231: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank

CUBK ended 4Q with yet another stable show. Decent loan growth (+17% YoY), a laudable control on opex (up merely 3% YoY, despite adding 50 branches in FY18) led to robust (+19% YoY) PPOP growth. Provisions were stable sequentially even though CUBK continued to prudently provide on O/S SRs. NIMs remained sticky yet again (4.36%, down only 5bps QoQ), despite mgt pessimism. Sequential CASA accretion, after a subdued 3Q, was a key positive.

Outlook

We believe our growth assumptions (19% over FY18-20E) could be exceeded given CUBK’s well capitalized B/S and plentiful opportunity in MSME credit. It’s astute management should maintain a tight grip on asset quality, even as it readies for growth acceleration. Best-in-class return ratios underpin our persistent BUY, with a TP of 231 (3x Mar-20E ABV of ~Rs 77).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.