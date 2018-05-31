Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 231: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 231 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank
CUBK ended 4Q with yet another stable show. Decent loan growth (+17% YoY), a laudable control on opex (up merely 3% YoY, despite adding 50 branches in FY18) led to robust (+19% YoY) PPOP growth. Provisions were stable sequentially even though CUBK continued to prudently provide on O/S SRs. NIMs remained sticky yet again (4.36%, down only 5bps QoQ), despite mgt pessimism. Sequential CASA accretion, after a subdued 3Q, was a key positive.
Outlook
We believe our growth assumptions (19% over FY18-20E) could be exceeded given CUBK’s well capitalized B/S and plentiful opportunity in MSME credit. It’s astute management should maintain a tight grip on asset quality, even as it readies for growth acceleration. Best-in-class return ratios underpin our persistent BUY, with a TP of 231 (3x Mar-20E ABV of ~Rs 77).
