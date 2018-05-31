App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 231: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 231 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank


CUBK  ended 4Q with yet another stable show. Decent loan growth (+17% YoY), a laudable control on opex (up merely 3% YoY, despite adding 50 branches in FY18)  led  to  robust  (+19%  YoY)  PPOP  growth.  Provisions  were stable sequentially  even  though  CUBK continued to prudently provide on O/S SRs.  NIMs  remained  sticky  yet  again (4.36%, down only 5bps QoQ), despite mgt pessimism.  Sequential  CASA  accretion,  after  a  subdued  3Q,  was a key positive.


Outlook


We  believe  our  growth  assumptions  (19%  over FY18-20E) could be exceeded given CUBK’s well capitalized B/S and plentiful opportunity  in MSME credit. It’s astute management should maintain a tight grip  on  asset  quality,  even  as  it  readies  for  growth acceleration. Best-in-class  return  ratios underpin our persistent BUY, with a TP of 231 (3x Mar-20E ABV of ~Rs 77).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 31, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #City Union Bank #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.