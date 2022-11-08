Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 230: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on City Union Bank

City Union Bank (CUB) reported a PAT of Rs. 276 crore (up 52% y-o-y/23% q-o-q) driven by lower credit cost (down 29% y-o-y/ 31% q-o-q) reported at 1.0% (annualized calc. as % of Avg. loans) vs 1.5% QoQ & 1.6% y-o-y. NII grew by 19% y-o-y/8% q-o-q to Rs. 568 crore. NIMs improved by 14 bps q-o-q to 4.09%. However, Operating profit grew moderately by 13% y-o-y/2% q-o-q mainly led by lower other income despite strong NII momentum and contained opex. Slippages were at 2.8% (annualised based on trailing 12-month advances) vs 3.0% QoQ coupled with higher recoveries & upgrades QoQ and lower write offs QoQ asset quality saw sharp improvement with GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 29 bps/20 bps q-o-q to 4.36%/2.69%. PCR was stable q-o-q at ~ 39%.

Outlook

At the CMP, CUB trades at 2.1x and 1.7x its FY2023E and FY2024 ABV, respectively. We believe there is an upside risk in margins along with benign credit costs that are likely to further improve ROA. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 230.

City Union Bank - 05-11-2022 - khan