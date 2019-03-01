App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 228: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 228 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on City Union Bank


During 3QFY19, CUB’s loan book grew by 17.4% YoY (beating CSEC estimate of 15.8%) to INR 306bn, driven by growth in, Agriculture (27.3%YoY), Retail trade segments (27.3%YoY) and MSME (14.3%YoY). Wholesale trade and JL Non Agricultural segments also grew by 12.7% YoY and 11.6% YoY respectively. The management has reiterated that it expects an overall growth in loan book of 18-20% going forward. Bank’s loan portfolio mix remains in the same range (sequentially) with major contributors being, MSME (33.7%), Agriculture (14.7%), Wholesale trade (13.6%), Large industries (6.6%) and Housing loan (6.6%) segments. Yield on advances spiked by 10bps sequentially, which together with a 8bps QoQ fall in cost of funds resulted in a 9bps QoQ improvement in NIMs. Deposits showed a healthy growth of 13.3%YoY (in line with CSEC estimate of 13.1%) to INR 355bn. CASA deposits grew by 21.2% YoY, predominantly led by surge in savings deposits by 25.4%YoY. Consequently, CASA as a share of deposit went up to 23.9% from 22.3% in 3QFY18.


Outlook


CUB’s well-maintained asset quality coupled with superior margins paint a positive outlook for the bank. The stock is currently trading at a P/ABV of 2.6x of FY21E. We maintain our BUY rating, with a target price of INR 228, assigning a P/ABV of 2.8X FY21E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 1, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #City Union Bank #Recommendations

