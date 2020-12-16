MARKET NEWS

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated December 15, 2020.

December 16, 2020 / 12:12 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on City Union Bank


We interacted with City Union Bank’s management to understand the present business scenario, asset quality, and growth outlook. Management indicated that collection efficiency has been improving on m-o-m basis and is near-normal levels now. The bank is well placed on the asset-quality front, with a manageable level of restructuring and adequate provision cover. City Union Bank trades at 2.1x/1.9x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS. Factors such as increasing retail focus, being adequately capitalised (Tier-1 at ~16.3%), and incremental lending to better-rated borrower(s) are positives.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 225.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #City Union Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 16, 2020 12:12 pm

