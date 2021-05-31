MARKET NEWS

Buy City Union Bank: target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on City Union Bank


The bank reported sub-par numbers for Q4 FY2021, where asset quality deteriorated sequentially; and elevated provisions and interest reversal caused PAT to marginally miss estimates. The quarter saw asset quality headwinds, which resulted in Net interest margins (NIMs) declined q-o-q to 3.72% (down 44BPS) due to higher interest reversals, restructured standard advances to gross advances ratio stood at 4.99%. The stock trades at 1.9x/1.6x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS. Factors such as increasing retail focus, being adequately capitalised (Tier-1 at ~18.5%), and incremental lending to better-rated borrower(s) are positives; high secured loans proportion are comfort factors.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy rating on the stock of City Union Bank with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 225.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 31, 2021 01:40 pm

