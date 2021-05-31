Buy City Union Bank: target of Rs 225: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on City Union Bank

The bank reported sub-par numbers for Q4 FY2021, where asset quality deteriorated sequentially; and elevated provisions and interest reversal caused PAT to marginally miss estimates. The quarter saw asset quality headwinds, which resulted in Net interest margins (NIMs) declined q-o-q to 3.72% (down 44BPS) due to higher interest reversals, restructured standard advances to gross advances ratio stood at 4.99%. The stock trades at 1.9x/1.6x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS. Factors such as increasing retail focus, being adequately capitalised (Tier-1 at ~18.5%), and incremental lending to better-rated borrower(s) are positives; high secured loans proportion are comfort factors.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on the stock of City Union Bank with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 225.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

