App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 225: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on City Union Bank


NII witnessed a continued pick-up in growth trajectory at 14.5% YoY to Rs 418 crore, in line with our estimate, led by healthy credit offtake Other income was at Rs 120 crore; down 1.5% YoY, lower than our estimate, attributable to a subdued treasury performance. Accordingly, operating profit was muted at Rs 307 crore, up 3.5% YoY Provisions were at Rs 79 crore, down 8.1% YoY & 16% QoQ. Lower-than-expected tax outgo at Rs 50 crore, led earnings growth at 15.1% YoY to Rs 178.1 crore, broadly in line with our estimate Slippage remained higher at ~Rs 165 crore, led by one large exposure, highlighted earlier. This led to a sequential increase in absolute GNPA and NNPA to Rs 892 crore and Rs 528 crore, respectively. However, overall asset quality largely continues to stay under control. Exposure to two NCLT accounts is fully provided. CUB has not availed dispensation with respect to MSME in the quarter Advances growth remained steady at 17.4% YoY to ~Rs 30637 crore.


Outlook


The bank has consistently delivered healthy business growth along with keeping a tab on asset quality. CUB has guided at maintaining RoAs >1.5%+ and RoE ~15%, going ahead, on the back of healthy credit growth of 17-19%, strong margins and controlled asset quality. We expect PAT CAGR of ~13.6% in FY18-20E with RoEs at ~15% and RoAs at ~1.6%. We continue to prefer CUB as it is well placed among regional players and comfortable on the capital front with tier-I ratio at 14.4%. CUB has historically traded at a premium to other regional banks due to better return ratios and a consistency in earnings. We maintain our BUY rating and target price of Rs 225 with a multiple of 3x FY20E BV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Buy #City Union Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.