Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 220: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on City Union Bank

CUBK saw another a strong quarter with core earnings at Rs2.3bn beating our estimates by 13% led by better NII and asset quality. Loan growth was higher at ~13% YoY and bank is confident of achieving 15-18% loan growth in FY23E. Slower deposit growth would not hamper near term asset accretion as bank carries excess liquidity of Rs30-35bn. Quarterly NIM at 4.14% was higher by 9bps and we expect NIM for FY23 to improve by 20bps YoY as EBLR linked pool is higher at 65%. GNPA reduced by 29bps QoQ to 4.4% due to higher recoveries. CUBK has been surpassing its guidance with earnings quality improving each quarter.

Outlook

We raise FY23/24 PAT by 10%/7% and expect RoA/RoE to reach 1.6%/15% in FY25E. We increase multiple from 1.9x to 2.0x and further re-rating would hinge on higher loan growth and stress reduction. Roll forward to Sep’24 ABV and revise TP from Rs190 to Rs220. Retain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

City Union Bank - 05-11-2022 - prabhu