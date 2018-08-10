App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 210: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated 09 Aug 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank

CUBK’s 1Q show mirrored its stable performance through FY18 as advances grew ~17% YoY and fee traction sustained (up 12% sequentially). While margins were down 12bps QoQ (4.24%) the dip was on expected lines. Though CUBK continues to prudently provide (~Rs 80mn) on O/S SR’s, overall provisions were down ~10% sequentially.

Outlook

Steady growth and a tight grip on asset quality will keep best-in-class return ratios steady. With a stable show yet again, CUBK remains a steady compounder in our view. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 210 (3x Mar-20E ABV of Rs 70).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 04:32 pm

tags #Buy #City Union Bank #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.