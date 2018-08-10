Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 210: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank

CUBK’s 1Q show mirrored its stable performance through FY18 as advances grew ~17% YoY and fee traction sustained (up 12% sequentially). While margins were down 12bps QoQ (4.24%) the dip was on expected lines. Though CUBK continues to prudently provide (~Rs 80mn) on O/S SR’s, overall provisions were down ~10% sequentially.

Outlook

Steady growth and a tight grip on asset quality will keep best-in-class return ratios steady. With a stable show yet again, CUBK remains a steady compounder in our view. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 210 (3x Mar-20E ABV of Rs 70).

