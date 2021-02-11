MARKET NEWS

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 208: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 208 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on City Union Bank


City Union Bank Ltd (CUB), the oldest private sector bank in India, is a mid-sized commercial bank headquartered in Tamil Nadu, having a network of 700 branches and 1,780 ATMs spread across the country and a loan book size of Rs.35,437cr. Total Business grew by 8% YoY with advances growing at 8% supported by strong growth in ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) and Gold Loan. Net Interest Income grew by 14% YoY with NIM improving by 20bps YoY and 4bps QoQ. We expect Advances to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% and Deposits to grow at CAGR of 10.5% over FY20-23. GNPA/NNPA stands at 2.94%/1.47% against 3.44%/1.81% during Q1FY21 on account of lower recognition. We expect elevated slippage levels, however, expect it to be in control due to restructuring of MSME books.


Outlook


We recommend Buy rating on the stock with a revised roll forward target price of Rs 208 based on 2.5x Adj BVPS of FY23E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #City Union Bank #Geojit #Recommendations
first published: Feb 11, 2021 04:48 pm

