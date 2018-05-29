App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 203: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 203 in its research report dated May 25, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on City Union Bank


CUB’s loan book grew by 17% YoY (8.2% QoQ) to INR 282bn, driven by growth in MSME (33.6%YoY, 6.1%QoQ), Wholesale trade (25.1%YoY, 10.3%QoQ) and Commercial Real Estate (12.2%YoY, 4.5%QoQ) segments. Agriculture & Infrastructure segment dipped by 6.3 and 7% YoY respectively. The management has reiterated that it expects an overall growth in loan book of 18-20% by FY19E. Bank’s loan portfolio mix remains the same range (sequentially) with major contributors being, MSME (33.9%), Agriculture (14.5%), Wholesale trade (14.5%), Large industries (6.7%) and Housing loan (6.6%) segments. Yield on advances continued to drop (for 4th consecutive quarter) by 67bps YoY (-18bps QoQ) to 11.19%.  Deposits showed moderate growth of 9.1%YoY (4.8%QoQ) to INR 329bn. CASA deposits grew by 13% YoY (13.8% QoQ), predominantly led by surge in demand deposits by 15.7%YoY (21.9% QoQ). Consequently, CASA as a share of deposit went up to 24.2% from 23.4% in 4QFY17. Cost of deposits fell by 40bps YoY(-2bps QoQ) to 6.22% and cost of funds(overall) fell by 47bps YoY to 5.23%. As a result NIMs expanded by 16bps YoY to 4.36% (although down by 5bps sequentially), despite drop in yield on advances. Net interest income grew by 18.5% YoY to INR 3.68bn driven by overall growth in loan book and margin expansion. However the management expects contraction in NIM in the coming quarters, in the scenario of declining yields on advances.


Outlook


CUB’s well-maintained asset quality coupled with superior margins paint a positive outlook for the bank. The stock is currently trading at a P/BV of 2.3x of FY20E. We maintain our BUY rating, with a revised target price of INR 203, implying a P/BV of 2.6X FY20E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 05:03 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #City Union Bank #Recommendations

