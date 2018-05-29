Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 203: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on City Union Bank

CUB’s loan book grew by 17% YoY (8.2% QoQ) to INR 282bn, driven by growth in MSME (33.6%YoY, 6.1%QoQ), Wholesale trade (25.1%YoY, 10.3%QoQ) and Commercial Real Estate (12.2%YoY, 4.5%QoQ) segments. Agriculture & Infrastructure segment dipped by 6.3 and 7% YoY respectively. The management has reiterated that it expects an overall growth in loan book of 18-20% by FY19E. Bank’s loan portfolio mix remains the same range (sequentially) with major contributors being, MSME (33.9%), Agriculture (14.5%), Wholesale trade (14.5%), Large industries (6.7%) and Housing loan (6.6%) segments. Yield on advances continued to drop (for 4th consecutive quarter) by 67bps YoY (-18bps QoQ) to 11.19%. Deposits showed moderate growth of 9.1%YoY (4.8%QoQ) to INR 329bn. CASA deposits grew by 13% YoY (13.8% QoQ), predominantly led by surge in demand deposits by 15.7%YoY (21.9% QoQ). Consequently, CASA as a share of deposit went up to 24.2% from 23.4% in 4QFY17. Cost of deposits fell by 40bps YoY(-2bps QoQ) to 6.22% and cost of funds(overall) fell by 47bps YoY to 5.23%. As a result NIMs expanded by 16bps YoY to 4.36% (although down by 5bps sequentially), despite drop in yield on advances. Net interest income grew by 18.5% YoY to INR 3.68bn driven by overall growth in loan book and margin expansion. However the management expects contraction in NIM in the coming quarters, in the scenario of declining yields on advances.

Outlook

CUB’s well-maintained asset quality coupled with superior margins paint a positive outlook for the bank. The stock is currently trading at a P/BV of 2.3x of FY20E. We maintain our BUY rating, with a revised target price of INR 203, implying a P/BV of 2.6X FY20E.

