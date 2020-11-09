172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-city-union-bank-target-of-rs-199-hdfc-securities-6087711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 199: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 199 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank


CUBK’s earnings were significantly ahead of estimates, despite higher-thanexpected provisions, led by better-than-expected operating performance. Like most banks, CUBK saw a surge in collection efficiency, despite a high proportion of SME loans. Further, the bank continued to provide for the impact of COVID-19 prudently. CUBK remains our preferred pick amongst the mid-tier banks, given its healthy capital position, strong PPOP profile, and conservative management.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 199.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:25 pm

