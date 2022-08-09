Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 196: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on City Union Bank

City Union Bank (CUB) reported PAT at Rs. 225 crore (up 30% yoy/8% qoq), led by strong operational performance and contained credit cost. Higher NII growth and healthy recoveries from written-off accounts aided to strong operational performance despite higher opex. NII grew by 17% y-o-y/5% q-o-q; however, NIM declined by 6 bps qoq to 3.95%. Operating profit grew by 17% y-o-y/2% q-o-q, led by healthy NII growth and higher other income (due to higher recoveries), offsetting higher opex growth. Overall asset quality remained stable due to higher write-offs, with GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 5bps/6bps q-o-q to 4.65%/2.89%. PCR improved to 39%. Gross slippages were higher by 22% qoq at Rs. 270 crore. At the CMP, CUB trades at 1.8x and 1.5x its FY2023E and FY2024 ABV, respectively.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 196. We believe there is some more headroom in valuations to catch up on improved growth outlook and better return ratio profile.

