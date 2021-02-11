Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 192: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank

Despite higher-than-expected LLPs, CUBK’s 3Q earnings were ~22% ahead of estimates on the back of a strong operating performance, driven by (1) an uptick in NIMs, (2) elevated treasury gains, and (3) better operating leverage. However, the pace and quantum of potential stress evolving at the bank, disappointed, especially when set against the backdrop of improving macros and consequently, peers’ performance.

Outlook

We reduce our earnings estimates by ~7% over FY22-23E; we maintain BUY with a target price of INR 192.

