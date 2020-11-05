172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-city-union-bank-target-of-rs-180-sharekhan-6071261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank: target of Rs 180: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on City Union Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 02, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on City Union Bank


City Union Bank (CUBK) posted in-line with expectations results; asset quality was largely stable with improving PCR. Margin also improved on a sequential basis. Asset quality improved on a sequential basis, with GNPA at 3.44% and NNPA at 1.81% for H1FY2021, down 65 bps/48 bps from FY2020. Moreover, PCR improved by 200 bps q-o-q to reach 70%. CUBK’s management commentary was encouraging with management indicating better pickup in business volumes and indicated growth to return in Q4 (from Q1FY2022 guided earlier).



Outlook


CUBK currently trades at 1.8x/1.5x its FY2022E/FY2023E book value, which we believe is reasonable; We recommend Buy on the stock with a PT of Rs. 180.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Buy #City Union Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.