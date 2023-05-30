Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 167: HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank

City Union Bank’s (CUBK) Q4FY23 earnings missed estimates on account of a 23bps sequential reduction in NIMs and lower other income. The management conservatively recognised impairment to the tune of ~INR800mn (annualised slippages at an elevated ~3.8%), offset by better recovery/write-off, driving GNPA lower to 4.4%. Management has further revised its loan growth guidance downward to 12-15% on the back of moderate growth prospects in the existing portfolio and no visible signs of improvement in the MSME investment cycle. The management has guided for steady return ratios on the back of accelerated recoveries in NPAs and written-off accounts, which are expected to offset the elevated funding costs from lagged re-pricing of deposits.

Outlook

We tweak our FY24/25E numbers to factor in elevated CoFs, partly offset by moderation in credit costs; maintain BUY, with a TP of INR167 (1.5x Mar-25 ABVPS).

