    Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 167: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 167 in its research report dated May 26, 2023.

    May 30, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank

    City Union Bank’s (CUBK) Q4FY23 earnings missed estimates on account of a 23bps sequential reduction in NIMs and lower other income. The management conservatively recognised impairment to the tune of ~INR800mn (annualised slippages at an elevated ~3.8%), offset by better recovery/write-off, driving GNPA lower to 4.4%. Management has further revised its loan growth guidance downward to 12-15% on the back of moderate growth prospects in the existing portfolio and no visible signs of improvement in the MSME investment cycle. The management has guided for steady return ratios on the back of accelerated recoveries in NPAs and written-off accounts, which are expected to offset the elevated funding costs from lagged re-pricing of deposits.

    Outlook

    We tweak our FY24/25E numbers to factor in elevated CoFs, partly offset by moderation in credit costs; maintain BUY, with a TP of INR167 (1.5x Mar-25 ABVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    City Union Bank - 29 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    first published: May 30, 2023 02:04 pm