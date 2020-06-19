Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 164: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 164 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank
CUBK reported a net loss of Rs 953mn on a/c of a jump in provisions (Rs 4.5bn), which in turn were driven by elevated NPL and COVID-19 related provisions. Asset quality deteriorated with the sharp rise in slippages.
Outlook
Despite the disappointing performance this quarter and premium valuations relative to peers we maintain our BUY with a TP of Rs 164 (2.1x FY22E ABV). (1) A strong PPOP profile, (2) consistent performance across most parameters, (3) management pedigree (scope for continuity of the existing MD&CEO till 2026, subject to RBI approval) and (4) a strong capital base underpin our stance.
