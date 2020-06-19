App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 164: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 164 in its research report dated June 19, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank



CUBK reported a net loss of Rs 953mn on a/c of a jump in provisions (Rs 4.5bn), which in turn were driven by elevated NPL and COVID-19 related provisions. Asset quality deteriorated with the sharp rise in slippages.



Outlook



Despite the disappointing performance this quarter and premium valuations relative to peers we maintain our BUY with a TP of Rs 164 (2.1x FY22E ABV). (1) A strong PPOP profile, (2) consistent performance across most parameters, (3) management pedigree (scope for continuity of the existing MD&CEO till 2026, subject to RBI approval) and (4) a strong capital base underpin our stance.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 12:27 pm

