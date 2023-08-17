English
    Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 160: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated August 11, 2023.

    August 17, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on City Union Bank

    City Union Bank’s (CUBK) earnings beat estimates, mainly on account of stable margins on a QoQ basis at ~3.7%. However, moderation in loan growth (-1.5% QoQ), 54bps QoQ increase in GNPA to 4.9% and a lower other income have turned out to be disappointing. The bank chose to improve its PCR to 50% by reallocating provisions from the Spice Jet account, which offers a bit of comfort on credit costs, for the rest of FY24. The management continues to be optimistic about its original loan growth guidance (~12-14%), led by incremental efforts in co-lending, digital initiatives and its core MSME segment and has guided for steady return ratios on the back of accelerated recoveries in NPAs and writtenoff accounts. In addition to the impending NIM compression from Q2FY24 onwards, we believe that medium-term opex is likely to stay elevated.

    Outlook

    We tweak our FY24/25E numbers to factor in moderation in growth and higher opex; maintain BUY, with a TP of INR160 (1.4x Mar-25 ABVPS).

